Yukon Metals Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:16 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Announces results from the last two holes of the 2025 drill program at its 100% owned 7,000-hectare Birch Copper-Gold Project, located 65 kilometers northeast of Burwash Landing, one of 17 assets across 43,000 hectares held in the Yukon. The Company has received assays from two additional drill holes, BR25-003 and BR25-006, expanding the mineralized footprint by 300m and introducing a substantial gold component to the system. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.40.
