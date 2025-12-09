Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-09 03:25:24
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:29 AM EST - Bonk Inc: Announces it is moving forward with a strategic realignment of its capital structure, implementing a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. The move serves as the final foundational step in the Company's year-long transformation from a legacy beverage entity into a focused, revenue-generating digital asset holding company. Bonk Inc shares N are trading off $0.07 at $0.15.

