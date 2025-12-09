403
Enerflex, Eco, FUTR At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.47. Earlier this month, Enerflex commenced a private offering to eligible purchasers of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 37 cents. Monday, Eco rose 32.4% on volume of 110,000 shares
The FUTR Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 39 cents. Last week, Scott Paterson announced that he acquired 197,500 common shares of The FUTR Corporation at an average price of $0.30 per common share.
Groupe Dynamite Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $90.50. Groupe Dynamite today reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2025's third quarter ended November 1, 2025. The company reported 31.6% comparable store sales in Q3 2025, an acceleration from an exceptional 28.6% in Q2 2025. Gross margin reached 66.1%, the highest in over three years
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.95. Monday, Happy Belly announced executive management updates to support its 2026 growth plan as the Company advances its objective of doubling the size of its franchising arm over the next 12 months.
Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 92 cents. Integrated Cyber announced it is rebranding as doing-business-as (DBA) Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc., marking a major strategic evolution as the Company expands its focus to the emerging security and infrastructure challenges of next-generation artificial intelligence.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $58.85. Last week, IGM reported total assets under management and advisement reached an all-time record high of $311.1 billion at November 30, 2025, up 13.8% from $273.4 billion at November 30, 2024. Total consolidated net inflows were $753 million during November 2025.
Mapath Capital Corp. (T.H) Hit a new 52-Week High of 25 cents. Last week, Mapath rose 316.7% on volume of 4,648 shares.
Royal Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $226.80. No news stories available.
Skeena Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $32.01. Monday, Skeena rose 1.7% on volume of 496,836 shares
Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $122.91. Tuesday, TD Asset Management Inc. announced the addition of a sub-investment grade global private credit strategy to its expanding suite of credit solutions. As of today, institutional investors in various jurisdictions will have access to TDAM's latest alternative investment solution, the TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund
