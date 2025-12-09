Vivian Gerrand
- Associate Lecturer, Australian National University Visiting Research Fellow, Deakin University
Dr Vivian Gerrand is an Associate Lecturer at the Australian National University and a Visiting Research Fellow at the Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University. Vivian is an Executive Member of the Addressing Violent Extremism and Radicalisation to Terrorism (AVERT) Research Network. She is the author of Possible Spaces of Somali Belonging (MUP 2016).Experience
- 2023–present Research Fellow, Alfred Deakin Institute 2025–present Associate Lecturer, The Australian National University 2021–2024 CRIS Postdoctoral Fellow, Centre for Resilient and Inclusive Societies 2017–2018 Max Weber Fellow, European University Institute 2015–2015 AEUIFAI Postdoctoral Fellow, European University Institute
- 2013 University of Melbourne, PhD
- 2025 Disrupting Disinformation Ecologies Through a Cities-based Lens Role: Co-Chief Investigator Funding Source: Department of Home Affairs 2023 New Directions in Radicalisation and Violent Extremism: A Literature Review Role: Co-Chief Investigator Funding Source: Department of Home Affairs 2021 'What got you through lockdown? Objects for Everyday Resilience.' Role: Co-Chief Investigator Funding Source: Centre For Resilient and Inclusive Societies 2019 Building Resilience Against Violent Extremism and Polarisation Role: Co-Investigator Funding Source: European Commission
