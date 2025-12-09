Dr Vivian Gerrand is an Associate Lecturer at the Australian National University and a Visiting Research Fellow at the Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University. Vivian is an Executive Member of the Addressing Violent Extremism and Radicalisation to Terrorism (AVERT) Research Network. She is the author of Possible Spaces of Somali Belonging (MUP 2016).

