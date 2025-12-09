Leyla Aliyeva Attends Opening Of Awaza Branch Of Children's Charity In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - AzerNews) On December 9, the opening ceremony of the Awaza branch of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship took place in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Charitable Foundation, Oguljahan Atabayeva.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oguljahan Atabayeva noted that the Foundation, established on the initiative of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, carries out large-scale and effective work.“The creation of the Foundation has provided every citizen with the opportunity to participate in charitable activities. Thanks to its support, hundreds of complex medical operations have been performed, and a number of medical institutions have been equipped with modern equipment,” she said.

Emphasizing that care for children is a priority of state policy, Atabayeva added that, in addition to high-quality medical care, the branch also provides conditions for children's recreation and rehabilitation. She stressed that they will continue to actively support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals aimed at improving children's living standards worldwide.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship was established in 2021. Its main goal is to support the younger generation, create favorable living conditions, and assist in restoring the health of children in need of care. To date, the Foundation has implemented numerous charitable and humanitarian projects in Turkmenistan and abroad.

The Foundation's activities, based on the principles of humanism, justice, and goodwill, are also supported by the state. Operating internationally, the Foundation has cooperated with UNICEF to send humanitarian aid to children affected by emergencies and natural disasters in Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Palestine.