Shooting In Sumy: Police Detained Man Who Wounded Four Teenagers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram.

Juvenile prosecutors from the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office are conducting procedural supervision in criminal proceedings for the attempted murder of children on hooligan grounds (Part 2 of Article 15/Paragraph 1, Paragraph 2, Paragraph 7 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the country's Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, on December 9, in the city of Sumy, a man fired a gun from the window of a high-rise building. As a result of the shooting, four children aged 13 to 16 were injured. At this time, their lives are not in danger.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the shooter and detained him. He is a 60-year-old local resident. A smooth-bore hunting rifle was seized from him.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 9, the police received a report from two underage girls that they heard suspicious sounds resembling gunshots near one of the houses on Zalivna Street, after which they suffered bodily injuries.

