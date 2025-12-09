UK Mod Reports Death Of British Soldier In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sky News reported the statement, citing a spokesperson for the UK MoD, according to Ukrinform.

“It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning, Tuesday 9 December,” the statement reads.

According to the report, the soldier sustained fatal injuries during a“tragic accident” while observing Ukrainian forces testing new defensive capabilities“away from the front lines.”

“The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

The British government previously confirmed the presence of a“small number of personnel” in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in May, 40-year-old British volunteer Chris Garrett, who had been working in demining, was killed in Ukraine.

Photo: sky