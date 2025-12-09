Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: Ukraine Negotiating Three Key Documents With Partners

Zelensky: Ukraine Negotiating Three Key Documents With Partners


2025-12-09 03:21:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this while answering questions from journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There are three documents – that's true. We are discussing them with the Americans and the Europeans. (...) There is a 20-point framework document. It is constantly evolving, and that's normal. It is a living structure that must reflect the interests of Ukraine, Europe, and the world,” Zelensky said.

The second document, he noted, concerns security guarantees.

“I am awaiting relevant proposals from our military and their dialogue with the Americans. All of this needs to be aligned with the principles of the Coalition of the Willing. It's difficult to go into detail, but you will see it in due course. Security guarantees are an important document between us and the United States, and between us and the Europeans,” the President stated.

Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine ready to present finalized peace plan from London to US soon

The third document, Zelensky said, relates to reconstruction.

“This is a project that must operate after the war ends or in the event of a ceasefire. We are working on this document as well,” the head of state assured.

MENAFN09122025000193011044ID1110460184



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search