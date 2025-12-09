Zelensky: Ukraine Negotiating Three Key Documents With Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this while answering questions from journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There are three documents – that's true. We are discussing them with the Americans and the Europeans. (...) There is a 20-point framework document. It is constantly evolving, and that's normal. It is a living structure that must reflect the interests of Ukraine, Europe, and the world,” Zelensky said.

The second document, he noted, concerns security guarantees.

“I am awaiting relevant proposals from our military and their dialogue with the Americans. All of this needs to be aligned with the principles of the Coalition of the Willing. It's difficult to go into detail, but you will see it in due course. Security guarantees are an important document between us and the United States, and between us and the Europeans,” the President stated.

The third document, Zelensky said, relates to reconstruction.

“This is a project that must operate after the war ends or in the event of a ceasefire. We are working on this document as well,” the head of state assured.