Former Serbian President Highlights Azerbaijan's Role In Shaping New World Order (Exclusive Interview)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Serbia, possessing strategic energy resources and located along key transport corridors, play an important role amid growing global instability member of the Board of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and former President of Serbia, Boris Tadic, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Serbia possesses significant lithium reserves, a resource poised to underpin future energy systems. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan holds substantial oil and gas reserves, which already constitute a key pillar of global energy potential," he remarked.

He further highlighted the strategic location of both nations, situated on critical transit corridors between Southern and Southeastern Europe, which enhances their geopolitical significance.

"Any nation situated along such vital routes inevitably faces heightened risks. To disregard this reality is to risk failure. Therefore, it is essential to adopt a cautious and balanced approach, navigating the complexities of major power rivalries with a well-considered policy," Tadic emphasized.

Regarding global dynamics, Boris Tadic pointed out that the erosion of respect for international law has emerged as a primary driver of contemporary global instability. He argued that the fragmentation of the international system began in the Balkans, notably with the Kosovo issue.

"We are now witnessing the war in Ukraine, efforts to justify military interventions, and a series of armed conflicts unfolding in various parts of the globe," he noted.

Tadic emphasized that the international community must find a way out of the current crisis, resolving both the Kosovo issue and the task of preventing new conflicts in the future.

He also recalled that when the Global Baku Forum was being established, the world was different: at that time, the war in Ukraine was not even being discussed, and even settlement in the Middle East seemed closer than today's crises.

Speaking about forms of international engagement, Tadic said that the development of multilateral cooperation is especially important today.

“Multilateralism remains one of the key models of international interaction. It is not the only format, but without this philosophy, it is impossible to develop comprehensive solutions to the challenges the world is facing,” he said.

Tadic also paid special attention to the impact of digitalization and artificial intelligence on global processes. According to him, many politicians still underestimate the importance of these technologies and the neuroscientific research underlying them.

“Artificial intelligence is a reflection of the human mind. The digital world makes it possible to transmit data much faster and in a more complex form, ensuring a high level of connectivity,” he noted.

At the same time, he stressed that technological progress also carries serious risks.

“Everything depends on regulation, data control, data center security, and addressing their enormous energy consumption. In the future, we will need much more regulation,” Tadic stated.

According to him, if the world finds the right solutions in these areas, humanity will be able to live in a safer and more sustainable environment.

“Otherwise, another scenario is possible. Today, we are at a crossroads both in terms of military conflicts and technological development,” Tadic concluded.