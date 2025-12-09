Azerbaijani Official Discusses Preparations For WUF13 With Former Serbian President
''We discussed preparations for the 13th session of WUF13 Azerbaijan to be taking place in Baku in 2026, and emphasized the importance of participation of NGIC in the Forum.
We also exchanged views on the upcoming Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) annual meeting in Geneva on 15–16 January 2026, possible joint initiatives, and closer cooperation within its framework," the publication reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment