Azerbaijani Official Discusses Preparations For WUF13 With Former Serbian President

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today we held a warm and productive meeting with Boris Tadić, former President of Serbia and member of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture, Anar Guliyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

''We discussed preparations for the 13th session of WUF13 Azerbaijan to be taking place in Baku in 2026, and emphasized the importance of participation of NGIC in the Forum.

We also exchanged views on the upcoming Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) annual meeting in Geneva on 15–16 January 2026, possible joint initiatives, and closer cooperation within its framework," the publication reads.