JFDA Conducts 244 Inspections, Issues Warnings, Seizes Food Items


2025-12-09 03:15:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) carried out 244 inspection campaigns at food establishments across the kingdom on Monday.
According to a JFDA statement on Tuesday, the field inspections resulted in 74 warnings being issued, four establishments being suspended from operations, and two facilities being sealed for violating approved health requirements.
JFDA teams also seized 78 tons of food and destroyed 1,190 kilograms of expired products. Additionally, 62 samples of food in circulation were collected for laboratory analysis to verify their safety.
The JFDA urged the public to report any observations, inquiries, or complaints via the toll-free hotline 117114, email at..., or WhatsApp at 0795632000.

Jordan News Agency

