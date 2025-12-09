GAM Declares Maximum Water Emergency Ahead Of Weather System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) announced a maximum water emergency starting Wednesday morning to address the impact of an approaching low-pressure weather system.GAM spokesperson Naser Rahamneh confirmed that municipal teams are fully prepared in the field to respond to any reports received by the Tela' Al-Ali Emergency Room, urging residents to contact the unified call center at 102 or 117180 if they notice any issues.He advised the public to exercise caution, stay away from valleys and low-lying areas, avoid connecting house rooftop drains to sewer systems to prevent street flooding, and refrain from indiscriminately disposing of waste, which can block stormwater drains.Rahamneh also emphasized the importance of checking submersible pumps in basements and commercial premises below street level and urged merchants to take precautions when storing goods in warehouses or lower floors.Contractors and construction project owners were called upon to secure building materials to prevent them from being washed away and blocking stormwater drainage lines.