Armed Forces Send Food Aid To Yemen

Amman, December 9 (Petra) – The Jordanian Armed Forces on Tuesday dispatched a food aid convoy to Yemen as part of the Kingdom's continued humanitarian efforts to help ease the difficult living conditions faced by the Yemeni people.The convoy included 13 trucks carrying a total of 54,600 food parcels, aimed at supporting basic needs and providing much-needed relief.The initiative reflects Jordan's ongoing commitment to standing by the people in Yemen and offering support under all circumstances.The Armed Forces emphasised that the delivery of this aid comes in implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and embodies the Kingdom's steadfast approach to advancing humanitarian causes and strengthening Arab solidarity.