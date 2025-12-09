403
Mod Underlines Significance Of Developing Air Force To Enforce Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Defense (MoD) Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah has highlighted the importance of backing defense system, and enhancing its human and technical potential as well as upgrading air force in a manner that protects the country, and enforces its stability and security.
This came on Tuesday in a statement made by the Ministry of Defense after the minister had patronized and attended a closing ceremony of a joint exercise, the "Sky Shield 2025", carried out by the Air Defense Force, with the participation of the Bahrain Defense Force's Air Defense Missile Unit, the U.S. Army, and the British Military Mission.
He commended fruitful cooperation with the sisterly and friendly countries' forces, noting that the exercise is a practical example to constantly develop combat readiness and raise air force capability as well as boost common action with the sisterly and friendly forces, according to the statement.
Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali was received by Chief of General Staff of Kuwait's Armed Forces Liet. Gen. Khaled Al-Shuraian and saw a briefing on the phases of exercise that showed the ability to common action, it noted.
It stated that Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali witnessed live-fire drills of air-defense systems, which reflected a high-level professionalism in engaging aerial targets and demonstrated precise coordination among the participating units to share expertise and enhance tactical and operational capabilities.
The ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshaal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Central Command is Majأ' Gen. Sean M. Salene and more.
The exercise is part of the scheduled training programs of Kuwait's army with the sisterly and friendly countries to raise efficiency of air defense personnel. (end)
