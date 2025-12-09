403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi, US Top Diplomats Discuss Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the latest developments of regional and international issues of common interest.
During a phone conversation, they reviewed the joint efforts to address regional issues, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a brief statement on Tuesday. (end)
ash
During a phone conversation, they reviewed the joint efforts to address regional issues, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a brief statement on Tuesday. (end)
ash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment