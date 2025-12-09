Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi, US Top Diplomats Discuss Regional Issues


2025-12-09 03:11:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the latest developments of regional and international issues of common interest.
During a phone conversation, they reviewed the joint efforts to address regional issues, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a brief statement on Tuesday. (end)
