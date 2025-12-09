403
Egypt, US Discuss Efforts On Implementing Trump's Plan Regarding Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Bader Abdelatty and his US peer Marco Rubio discussed on Tuesday the current efforts aiming to carry out President Donald Trump's plan and consolidate Sharm El-Sheikh peace deal on Gaza.
During a telephone call, both sides covered means of backing the Egypt-US partnership and boosting trade, investment and economic collaboration between the two sides, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Egypt's top diplomat underlined the necessity of international efforts to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2803 and rapidly form an international stability force in Gaza to assume its responsibility and missions, it stated.
He also highlighted the importance of ensuring unrestricted and safe humanitarian aid access to Gaza in light of the worsening humanitarian conditions there.
Abdelatty conveyed greetings and appreciation of President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to President Trump, referring to pride for the long standing partnership between both countries, it noted.
He affirmed keenness on continuing close coordination with the US Department in a manner that boosts security and stability in the Middle East region during this accurate phase.
On Sudan, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's supportive stance to Sudan's unity, stability and national institutions, reviewing his last visit to Khartoum on November 11.
On Lebanon, the Egyptian minister informed his US peer on his recent visit to Beirut on November 26, in implementation of Al-Sisi's directives on backing Lebanon and discussing means of de-escalation and boosting stability.
On Egypt's water security, Abdelatty stressed the necessity of cooperation in line with international law rules to maintain the interests of all Nile Basin countries.
He rejected unilateral measures which runs counter to international law of the Eastern Nile Basin, according to the statement.
Egypt will take all required measures consistent with international law to protect its water security, he reiterated.
In addition, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's position calling for reaching a peaceful and diplomatic settlement to Ukraine's crisis in a manner that achieves regional and international stability and security, and avoids further sufferings, the statement concluded. (end)
