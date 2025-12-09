Middle East Carriers Outperform Global Peers As Airline Industry Tops $1 Trillion Revenue

Middle Eastern airlines are set to remain the most profitable in the world, posting a net margin of 9.3 per cent in 2026, far ahead of the global average of 3.9 per cent, the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday.

According to the latest IATA Global Outlook for Air Transport, carriers in the region are forecast to earn $6.8 billion in net profit, driven by their strategic position as global hubs and supportive regulatory environments.“This performance attests to the difference a positive regulatory operating environment can make,” the report notes, highlighting multi-billion-dollar airport expansion projects such as Riyadh's King Salman International and Dubai World Central.

Recommended For You

Despite geopolitical tensions and airspace closures in 2025, Middle Eastern carriers leveraged strong long-haul demand and hub connectivity to maintain growth. Fleet constraints remain a challenge, but airlines are mitigating delays through retrofit programs and life extensions.“Capacity growth will remain constrained in the near term,” IATA warns, even as governments double down on infrastructure investments to secure long-term growth.

Global industry: Resilient amid headwinds

The airline industry is on track to surpass $1 trillion in revenues for the first time in 2025, supported by record-high load factors and fleet utilization. Global operating profits are projected at $67 billion in 2025, rising to $72.8 billion in 2026, while net profits should stabilize at $41 billion, maintaining a 3.9 per cent margin.“This impressive achievement should be possible despite softening fares and continuous cost pressure,” the report states, cautioning that aviation remains a low-margin business.

Passenger traffic continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace. Global Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) are expected to rise 4.9 per cent in 2026, down slightly from 5.2 per cent in 2025. Asia Pacific leads with 7.3 per cent growth, while North America lags at just 1.5 per cent. Load factors are projected to hit a record 83.8 per cent, reflecting tight capacity amid aircraft shortages.“Supply constraints continue to keep load factors at record highs,” IATA observes, noting that these constraints also delay fleet renewal and sustainability progress.

Cargo remains a stabilizing force. Air freight demand grew 3.1 per cent in 2025, aided by tariff-driven frontloading, and is forecast to expand 2.6 per cent in 2026. Asia Pacific dominates cargo growth at 6 per cent, while North America and the Middle East will see marginal declines.“Air cargo continues to benefit from rising demand for high-value, time-sensitive goods,” the report adds, citing e-commerce and semiconductor shipments as key drivers.

“Airlines are expected to generate a 3.9 per cent net margin and a $41 billion profit in 2026. That's extremely welcome news considering the headwinds that the industry faces-rising costs from bottlenecks in the aerospace supply chain, geopolitical conflict, sluggish global trade, and growing regulatory burdens among them. Airlines have successfully built shock-absorbing resilience into their businesses that is delivering stable profitability,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

Regional performance

Europe is set to deliver the strongest financial performance in absolute terms, with $14 billion in net profit and a margin of 4.9 per cent in 2026.“European airlines show disciplined capacity management and strong load factors,” IATA notes, though traffic growth is moderating to 3.8 per cent amid sluggish eurozone GDP. Low-cost carriers are outperforming full-service rivals, while sustainability mandates such as the ReFuelEU initiative add cost pressures.

Asia Pacific remains the growth engine, with robust demand in China and India driving 7.3 per cent RPK growth. The region's net profit is forecast at $6.6 billion, with margins of 2.3 per cent. Connectivity is improving, with the resumption of direct flights between China and India after a five-year suspension. However, competitive pressures and overcapacity weigh on yields, which fell 3.5 per cent in China during 2025.

Latin America shows signs of structural improvement, posting $2 billion in net profit in 2026 despite currency volatility. Traffic growth of 6.6 per cent is supported by Brazil's domestic recovery and resilient Caribbean tourism. Africa, meanwhile, remains constrained by high costs and fragmented markets, achieving only $0.2 billion in net profit and a thin 1 per cent margin, despite above-average traffic growth.

North America, once the industry's profit leader, faces stagnation. Net profits are projected at $11.3 billion in 2026, with margins of 3.4 per cent. Domestic traffic in the US contracted in 2025, and growth will remain subdued at 1.5 per cent next year.“Capacity constraints, pilot shortages, and rising labor costs continue to restrict expansion,” the report warns.

Outlook

Looking ahead, IATA forecasts global GDP growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026, supporting steady air travel demand. However, structural challenges persist. Aircraft shortages-estimated at 5,000 missing deliveries-will constrain capacity well into the next decade. Labor costs, now the largest expense category at $260 billion, continue to rise amid pilot shortages and wage inflation.

Sustainability remains a critical concern. Despite industry commitments to net-zero emissions by 2050, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will cover less than 1 per cent of total fuel consumption in 2026.“Key solutions for the industry's decarbonization are not coming to market fast enough,” IATA warns, citing fragmented policies and weak investment incentives. SAF prices remain up to four times higher than conventional jet fuel in mandated markets, adding billions to airline costs.

In a world of geopolitical uncertainty, tariff volatility, and energy transition challenges, airlines are banking on efficiency, ancillary revenues, and strategic hubs to sustain profitability. As IATA concludes:“Policy makers must show the will to address the energy transition at the global level, allowing all industries to operate with both financial and environmental sustainability.”