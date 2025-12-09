New Shopping Mall In Dubai: Art Of Living Officially Opens Its Doors

Art of Living, the first shopping destination in the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to innovative home design and furniture, has officially opened its door in Dubai.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, officially inaugurated the mall. The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials, investors, experts in design and real estate, and members of the media. The event featured an orientation tour showcasing the centre's new concept as an integrated destination redefining the shopping experience in the world of décor, in line with the rapidly growing demand for furnished residential solutions and premium designs in Dubai and the region.

Located on Umm Suqeim Road in Al Barsha 2, Art of Living spans more than 50,000 square metres across three floors. The centre houses a wide range of global and regional brands specializing in indoor and outdoor furniture and décor, over 50 brands in total, including several debuting in the region. This creates an exceptional opportunity for consumers and designers to discover new trends that cater to diverse tastes and offer comprehensive solutions for contemporary living.

Lootah stated:“Dubai continues to strengthen its global leadership as a preferred shopping destination and a key hub for reshaping the landscape of interior design and innovation across all sectors related to modern lifestyles. The emirate stands as an international model in attracting leading global brands and hosting specialized retail centers and innovative projects that reflect the diversity and flexibility of the local market, while meeting the expectations of both consumers and investors alike. The retail sector represents a central pillar within Dubai's integrated economic ecosystem. At Dubai Chambers, we remain committed to supporting this vital sector by fostering partnerships, providing an ideal environment for business growth, and expanding opportunities for companies to access new markets in line with Dubai's ambitious economic vision.”

Dr. Samer Al Omari, CEO and partner of Art of Living, emphasizsd that the project is the realization of a long-awaited vision. He explained that the idea emerged from a genuine market need: bringing design, quality, and beauty closer and more accessible to homeowners. His experience in the furniture trade revealed a clear gap in the market: scattered showrooms, long distances, and high costs hindered customers from enjoying a fully integrated experience. This inspired the development of a model that brings everything design lovers need under one roof.

Al Omari added that Art of Living is designed to be a complete ecosystem where brands, ideas, and creativity coexist, creating a space for designers, engineers, and homeowners to meet and collaborate. Despite initial doubts and challenges, he noted that belief in collaboration over competition formed the foundation of the project's success. Today, the center is nearing full occupancy and is buzzing with energy and community spirit, marking a proud milestone he believes is only the beginning of a new era that will reshape the future of interior design in the region.

Art of Living was established to meet the growing demand for luxury furniture and comprehensive design solutions, aligned with the booming real estate market in the UAE and the wider Gulf.

The centre is actively developing strategic partnerships with leading real estate developers to support upcoming furnished residential projects across the country. These partnerships play a pivotal role in establishing Art of Living as the premier destination for interior design in the region, providing ready-made and flexible solutions that suit various lifestyles and add value to the growing furniture market.

Architecturally, the building features a modern design that reflects the spirit of Dubai, incorporating global expertise in developing specialized centers. The corridors and halls are designed to support a seamless exploratory journey, with carefully planned brand placement to help visitors compare products and navigate between sections effortlessly.