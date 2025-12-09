UAE Furniture Market Likely To Hit $5.4 Billion By 2033

The UAE's furniture market is entering a new period of sophistication. Valued at $3.7 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to $5.4 billion by 2033, the sector is shifting from rapid expansion to a more curated, design-conscious landscape. With rising urbanisation, new residential developments, and a globally minded population, homes across the Emirates are being shaped with greater intention, taste, and cultural alignment.

A key part of this shift is the blend of international contemporary aesthetics with traditional Arabic influences, creating interiors that feel both modern and rooted. Equally powerful is the rise of customisation, with homeowners seeking bespoke and modular pieces tailored to the scale and flow of their spaces. This growing desire for adaptability and personalisation has made design consultation and end-to-end service a central part of the luxury furniture experience.

Aati is a major driver of this transformation. With a portfolio that includes Minotti, Fendi Casa, Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Ligne Roset, Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors, Rugiano and other global names, Aati remains one of the UAE's most influential interiors destinations. Its personalised services, from consultations and moodboards to textile and wallpaper advisory – align perfectly with a market increasingly shaped by customisation and curated living.

Against this backdrop, ELIE SAAB Maison has expanded its regional footprint with exclusive UAE retail spaces at Aati Jumeirah Beach Road and Aati Zabeel Road. Created by Elie Saab in collaboration with architect Carlo Colombo and produced under license by Corporate Brand – A++ Group, the Maison brings together Italian craftsmanship, European design heritage, and a sensitivity to the Middle Eastern way of living. At Aati, the brand is presented through immersive environments that feel like refined private residences, expressing calm, balance, and material richness rather than focusing on individual hero pieces.

Speaking on the significance of Dubai for the brand, Massimiliano Ferrari, CEO of Corporate Brand – A++ Group, says:“Dubai continues to be a key market for ELIE SAAB Maison, representing the perfect intersection between architecture, design, and lifestyle. Our partnership with Aati allows us to bring the ELIE SAAB Maison universe of refined living closer to an audience that appreciates excellence, sophistication, and Made in Italy craftsmanship – values that both our brands share deeply.”

This sentiment is echoed by Dee Sarai, CEO of Al Tayer Insignia, who notes:“At Aati, we take pride in presenting brands that define international luxury and craftsmanship. Welcoming ELIE SAAB Maison to our portfolio strengthens our vision to unite the world's most exceptional design houses under one roof, offering our clients an unparalleled experience of artistry and sophistication.”

Together, highlighting the UAE's next chapter, a market defined by refinement, personalisation, and globally aligned design thinking.