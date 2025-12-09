Golf Q-School Showdown: Dubai's Rayhan Thomas Chases PGA Tour Card At TPC Sawgrass

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas is set for one of the biggest weeks of his career as he tees it up in the Korn Ferry Tour Final Stage Q-School in Florida, the gateway to the PGA Tour.

The 26-year-old Dubai-born talent from India, an Oklahoma State University graduate, has been in this position before. Last year, he secured his Korn Ferry Tour card by finishing tied 26th with rounds of 70, 72, 71, and 68 for a one-over-par total.

Recommended For You

Following a full season on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour, Thomas ended the year 88th in the Points List, narrowly missing out on retaining his playing privileges.

Determined to climb back, he battled through Stages One and Two to reach this week's 72-hole Final Stage, which will be played across Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra.

A field of 176 players will contest the marathon test - two rounds on each course. Only the top five finishers (no ties) will earn PGA Tour cards for 2026. Under this year's rules, tied positions do not count; if required, a playoff will decide the final card.

The next 40 players will secure Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2026.

Thomas told Khaleej Times:“I arrived in Jacksonville a couple of days ago. I am practising hard both on the range and on the golf courses. They are both very challenging courses in great condition.

“It has rained hard recently, so it is much softer than last year. Good iron play is the secret to good scoring, with the greens quite small and chipping is quite demanding from the Bermuda grass.

“I am happy with my game, just have to keep focused on my golf and not the score," he added. "I have gained a Korn Ferry Tour status before in this event, and have played both golf courses, which helps a lot with my preparation and I am excited to be back. It is another big week at the end of the year that can set me up for 2026.”

Elsewhere, the Asian Tour stages its final event of the season this week as the Saudi Open presented by PIF gets underway in Dirab with a Saturday finish.

This Week's Tournament Schedule

. Fri 12 – Sun 14 Dec 2025

. Grant Thornton Invitational

. Venue: Tiburon Golf Club

. Purse: $510,000

. Thu 11 – Sun 14 Dec 2026

. Alfred Dunhill Championship

. Venue: Royal Johannesburg East Course, South Africa

. Purse: €1.5 million

. Wed 10 – Sat 13 Dec 2025

. Saudi Open presented by PIF

. Venue: Dirab Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia

. Purse: $1 million

. Thu 11 – Sun 14 Dec 2026

. Final Stage Qualifying

. Venues: TPC Sawgrass & Sawgrass Country Club, Florida