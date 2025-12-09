UGC Season 3 Auction: Strategic Bidding Sparks High-Stakes Golf Showdown In Dubai

The Emirates Golf Club was buzzing with excitement as the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) Season 3 Player Auction unfolded, solidifying its place as one of the UAE's fastest-growing all-inclusive golf tournaments.

Ten teams, each looking to assemble 16-player squads including women players, gathered under the expert guidance of auctioneer and UGC founder Brandon de Souza. A total of 100 players went under the hammer, and 81 were sold, including a star player who fetched over half a million points.

The mega auction saw franchises fiercely compete to assemble strong squads. Unlike previous seasons, where teams sometimes left with unanswered questions, Season 3 reflected meticulous planning.

At the EGC's Pavilion, a key facility within the iconic club that serves as a versatile event and hospitality space, team owners arrived with well-planned strategies, carefully balancing million-point budgets, player profiles, and team composition to ensure competitiveness on paper.

Defending champions Noble Legacy Masters were particularly strategic. Co-owner Achal Ghai shared his thoughts on the auction:“In terms of the player auction, it was handled very well by the league, which is showing signs of maturity.

“It was a fair auction for all team owners from a league perspective. As a team, we are quite satisfied and excited because this time we've gone a little more diverse, and focused on quality players - low handicappers and I think that should pay us dividends. We are prepared to work really hard to defend our title.”

Aman Chopra, co-owner of The A Team, last year's runners-up, also praised the auction's outcome:“An auction always throws a few curveballs, but we walked in with a very clear blueprint and walked out with the pieces we wanted.

“In the UGC, you can't just chase big names, you have to read the room, understand the trends, and time your bids well,” Chopra added.“We managed that well. Ayesha and I had mapped out a balance of experience, temperament, and clutch scoring ability, and I think we executed that plan with discipline.”

Mentor Kabir Luthra of Alpha Ninjas commented:“We approached the auction not just with a tactical plan on paper, but with the same philosophy that guided our founding: balance, cohesion, and long-term team building.

“As highlighted in Season 2, Alpha Ninjas was always about more than just winning it was about building a squad where players enjoy the game, feel supported, and stay committed season after season.

“When the randomised auction order played out, we stuck to that philosophy and were able to secure not only talent but the right personalities. So yes, the outcome aligned very well with what we envisaged,” Luthra added.

Brandon de Souza, who anchored the auction and played master of ceremonies with consummate ease, added,“This season, the preparation of the teams was fantastic. The 10 teams knew what they were after. A total of 181 players had signed up; we sold 81 players at the auction, with the maximum going to Ajay Bindru, who sold for 680,000 points.

“The excitement was infectious. Team owners came prepared to fill up their squads well. There was obviously a lot of planning. The beauty is, this league has taken shape, and like I always say, Dubai has truly become the place to have these types of events,” De Souza added.

“Really excited to have curated the UGC because of the involvement of all the amateur golfers, and it's a chance for them to feel that they're playing on the big stage.”

With diverse, strategically assembled squads now in place, the UGC Season 3 promises exhilarating golf, where good preparation will help decide who lifts the coveted trophy next.