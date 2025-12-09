Dubai Basketball Continue Strong Form Across Europe

Dubai Basketball closed a demanding week on two fronts with a statement win in the ABA League and a narrow, hard-fought EuroLeague battle in Bologna, underscoring the team's rising profile across Europe's top competitions.

On Monday night, Dubai Basketball extended their flawless start to the ABA League Group A campaign, securing an 8–0 record with an impressive 74:88 road victory over Igokea m:tel in Laktaši. The team controlled the matchup from the early stages to build a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter. From there, the visitors managed the contest with confidence and precision, maintaining composure on both ends of the floor.

Mfiondu Kabengele delivered a standout performance, producing 20 points, 10 rebounds and a 29 valuation. McKinley Wright guided the offence masterfully, contributing 10 first-half points and shaping Dubai's rhythm throughout the night. The win preserved Dubai's perfect ABA League record as the club continues to set the pace in Group A.

Reflecting on the team's performance, head coach of Dubai Basketball, Jurica Golemac, said:“This was a very important victory for us after a tough loss three days ago. The team showed a professional approach from the start and controlled the game for 40 minutes. Twenty-seven assists tell the story; we played team basketball, shared the ball, stayed physical on defence and deserved the win. We take the positives and move forward.”

A dramatic EuroLeague Round 14 encounter against Virtus Bologna saw Dubai fall just short, 79:78, after a tense fourth-quarter finish. Despite overturning a 13-point deficit to lead at half-time and winning the rebounding battle 39:30, a pair of late three-pointers from Virtus Bologna's Luca Vildoza proved decisive.

With the club sitting at 6–8 in the EuroLeague and firmly in the hunt, all eyes now turn to the next EuroLeague home showcase: Dubai Basketball vs Bayern Munich, EuroLeague Round 15 at Coca-Cola Arena on December 12, (8 PM). The game marks another major night in Dubai's inaugural EuroLeague journey, bringing a world-class team to the city's home court.