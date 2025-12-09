Beijing Court Orders Malaysia Airlines To Pay $410,000 Each To MH370 Families

A Chinese court has ordered Malaysia Airlines to pay over 2.9 million yuan (US$410,240) per victim to family members who filed suit over, 11 years after it disappeared over the Indian Ocean, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

The rulings are for eight cases involving eight passengers, according to CCTV.

Although it is not known what happened to the passengers, they have been declared legally dead.

Another 47 cases have been settled and withdrawn, and the remaining 23 cases are still under trial, the broadcaster said.

Malaysia Airlines did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on March 8 triggered one of modern aviation's most perplexing mysteries. Flight 370 with 239 people aboard from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished without trace, sending searchers across vast areas of the Indian Ocean.

An initial multinational operation to locate the wreckage far off Australia's west coast turned up empty-handed, without a single piece of debris found.