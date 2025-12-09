Air India Express Resumes Direct Flights From Lucknow To Ras Al Khaimah

Air India Express has resumed its direct service between Lucknow and Ras Al Khaimah, offering a major relief to thousands of passengers who frequently travel from Uttar Pradesh to the UAE for work, business and studies. The route, suspended for several months, will now operate three times a week in each direction.

An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times that the flights are already on sale effective December 8, with bookings now open for all sectors.

According to the airline, Flight IX-124 will depart Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 9.10pm and land at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at 12.30am local time. The service will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The return flight, IX-125, will leave Ras Al Khaimah at 1.30am and arrive in Lucknow at 6.45am. It will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Economy fares average around Dh1,020, while business class fares are approximately Dh3,060.

Passengers welcome move

The restart has been widely welcomed in both the UAE and Lucknow, especially by those who previously had to transit through Duba or Sharjah due to the lack of direct connectivity.

“For years I've been flying into Dubai and then taking a taxi all the way to Ras Al Khaimah,” said Shabbir Ahmad, a worker living in Al Hamra.“A direct flight from Lucknow saves me time, money and so much hassle.”

A university student travelling back to the UAE this week said the new service will ease long journeys for thousands.

Aviation industry watchers say the reinstated route will benefit not just migrant workers but also entrepreneurs and tourists from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Travel agents said demand for a direct UAE connection had been rising steadily.“Passengers were asking for this option for a long time,” said a travel agent in Dubai.“Ras Al Khaimah has become a fast-growing tourism hub, and the new service opens more opportunities on both sides.”