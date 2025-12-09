Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Announces Digital Hotel Check-In With Biometrics

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved digital, contactless check-in for hotels in the emirate.

The process requires just a one-time upload of ID and biometric data. On subsequent visits, guests can avail contactless check in with their digital data. The data will be held securely until the expiration of the ID.

The introduction of the digital system, developed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), means repeat hotel customers do not have to check in at the front desk, avoiding queues and hassle of waiting.

Prior to their arrival, guests can check in from their mobile phones. Repeat guests will only need a quick authentication, such as facial recognition, on their visits.

The contactless check-in, now available for immediate use at hotels and holiday homes across Dubai, is designed for easy integration into existing hotel apps or web platforms.

Other than its immediate benefits, the technology also holds significant potential to be leveraged across other tourism touchpoints, such as car rentals.

Dubai welcomed 15.70 million international overnight visitors in the first ten months of 2025, up 5 per cent year-on-year, with guests spending a total of 36.71 million room nights at hotels across the emirate.