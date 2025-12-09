Abu Dhabi: Building Fire Under Control On Al Reem Island No Casualties Reported
Authorities have controlled a fire that broke out in an under-construction building on Abu Dhabi's Reem Island on Tuesday afternoon, police said. No casualties were reported.
Cooling operations are now underway at the site, Abu Dhabi authorities said.
When the fire broke out, authorities evacuated the area. Videos shared by influencers on various social media platforms showed tall plumes of smoke that were visible from various parts of the city.
Abu Dhabi resident Mohamed Adly said that he was in his apartment in Reem Island when he saw the fire. "I was looking out of my window and talking on the phone when suddenly I saw huge plumes of smoke erupting from the east side of the island," he said.
He added that the fire was quickly brought under control by authorities.
