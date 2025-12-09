UAE-India Travel: Residents Rethink Trips Amid Indigo Flight Chaos, Peak Season

As the 4-week-long winter holidays began in the UAE on Monday, some residents travelling to India said they are planning their trips more carefully. Many have not booked tickets yet, while others are preparing to travel soon as they consider their options during the busy period when schools and work resume in the Emirates.

UAE travel agents who spoke to Khaleej Times said that while travel demand to India remains strong, some residents are now taking extra time to finalise bookings, particularly for return travel in late December and early January.

For UAE residents already in India, the focus is on planning a smooth return. Mohammed G, a Dubai resident visiting family in Kerala, travelled earlier this month on IndiGo and said his travel back home was uneventful. However, as he looks to return to the UAE around January 4, he said he is weighing his options before finalising his booking.

“There was no issue during my flight to India. But January is a sensitive time. Offices reopen, and children return to school. I want to make sure the return journey goes as planned, and I will not face any delays,” said Mohammed.

The cautious approach follows recent IndiGo operational challenges, which were reported earlier by Khaleej Times. The airline announced multiple flight cancellations over several days after implementing new pilot flight-duty-time regulations, coinciding with a peak travel period. IndiGo has since said that the majority of its network has returned to normal operations, and passengers were offered refunds and rescheduling options.

Mir Waseem Raja, manager at International Travel Services, said that some residents are hesitant to fly with IndiGo and are requesting alternative airlines to ensure smoother travel during the peak winter season.

“Many residents get only a few days of leave and cannot afford delays,” he said.“December and January are peak travel months, and airfares are already high because of strong demand. Because of this, some travellers are willing to pay extra for peace of mind.”

Waseem added that booking preferences are also shifting slightly, with more passengers choosing direct flights over itineraries involving domestic connections within India.“Residents want to reduce internal travel as much as possible, especially during peak season,” he said.

Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism, said that IndiGo has long been one of the most preferred airlines for UAE residents travelling to India, especially to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, due to its extensive domestic connectivity.

“Many people opt for connecting or layover flights to save money. For example, passengers travelling to Coimbatore often flew via Mumbai or Chennai because direct flights were more expensive.”

However, this winter, some booking patterns have adjusted.“With a bit of uncertainty, residents are now asking us to book either direct flights or alternative airlines,” said Subair.“This is especially true for return journeys.”

Subair mentioned that those who have already booked tickets are generally continuing with their travel plans, while those who have not yet confirmed bookings are taking more time to assess options.“People are not cancelling their holidays. They are simply thinking more carefully before booking.”

For travellers with domestic connections, coordination remains a key concern. Yameen Ali, a Dubai Marina resident who works as a chef, is travelling from Dubai to Delhi before connecting onward to Srinagar.

“When there is a connection involved, even a small delay can affect the entire journey,” he said.“So I am paying close attention to how the flights line up.”

Travel agents said that airfares across December and early January remain high due to peak-season demand, limited seat availability, and the ongoing holiday rush. Despite this, bookings continue to grow, driven mainly by fixed work schedules, school calendars, and family commitments.

“People are still travelling in large numbers,” said Subair.“But right now, certainty matters as much as price.”