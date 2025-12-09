Dubai: Hindi Film 'Jassi Weds Jassi' To Premiere On December 11

The Bollywood comedy film Jassi Weds Jassi will have its international premiere in Dubai on December 11 at the Grand Cineplex, Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Directed by Paran Bawa and produced by Soma Singh Deo and Mazahir Abbas under Divinity Studios, it stars Harshvardhan Deo, Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Sudesh Lahiri, Grusha Kapoor, Manu Rishi Chaddha and Rehmat Rattan and more.

Set in Haldwani, Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand) in 1996, the film follows Jaspreet, also known as Jassi, a hopeless romantic determined to find true love. His pursuit leads him to Jasmeet (Rehmat Rattan), but before he can win her heart, he faces an unexpected obstacle-Jaswinder (Sikandar Kher), also nicknamed Jassi.

“This film is pure madness in the best way possible! Jassi Weds Jassi is a celebration of Punjabi warmth, love, and that beautiful, crazy energy that happens when too many Jassis come together. It's funny, emotional, and something everyone will connect with,” Bawa said.

“We wanted to make something that makes people smile from start to finish," producer Mazahir Abbas said. "Jassi Weds Jassi is fun, desi and full of heart-a film for the whole family.”

Actor Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, who plays the lead, said,“Playing Jassi has been super entertaining for me. He's a simple Punjabi munda (youth) with a pure heart-a daydreamer who's in love with the very idea of love, innocent yet full of harmless mischief, and determined to chase his love interest in the most charming way possible. I've enjoyed every moment living in his world. The madness, the energy, masti - everything about Jassi Weds Jassi is pure fun!

Watch the film with its stars who are attending the film's premiere on December 11 at the Grand Cineplex.