Company's Launch A Strategic Step For AI In Qatar: Qai Chairman To QNA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qai Abdullah bin Hamad Al Misnad affirmed that the launch of the company represents a strategic step toward empowering the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the State of Qatar.

Al Misnad said, in a special remark to Qatar News Agency (QNA) during his participation in the World Summit AI that launched today, that the company's role is to build the infrastructure, platforms, and systems necessary to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies inside and outside the country, enabling all segments of society such as individuals, startups, and major companies, to fully benefit from these technologies in alignment with their values and economic goals.

He noted that the company is currently working in close partnerships with various entities in the country to explore ways to benefit from national innovations and expand their application within the local economy.

He said that their goal is to take these advanced technologies and provide them with a national platform capable of turning them into scalable solutions ready for widespread use.

He emphasized that the future of artificial intelligence in Qatar is extremely promising, expecting it to play a pivotal role in accelerating economic growth by improving efficiency and speeding up decision-making in both the public and private sectors. He also stressed that there are major opportunities available for startups to build innovative AI-based systems that contribute to diversifying the national economy.

It is worth noting that Qai, whose launch was announced yesterday (Monday), is a national company specializing in artificial intelligence technologies and aims to build advanced digital systems that support innovation and contribute to achieving sustainable development.

The company is affiliated with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and benefits from QIA's global investments across multiple sectors, as well as its long-term investment strategy in addition to its close collaboration with academic and research institutions, policymakers, and the innovation ecosystem in the State of Qatar.

Qai is set to develop, manage, and invest in advanced AI infrastructures and systems within Qatar and abroad, supporting vital sectors with secure and reliable intelligent technologies.

The company will also work on enabling institutions to access high-performance computing capabilities and provide a connected suite of tools and resources that allow for training and deploying scalable, high-impact AI systems in local and global markets, thereby enhancing innovation and empowering entities to grow and make informed decisions with confidence and clarity.