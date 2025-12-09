UAE: Now, Families Can Get Residency Services Through Single Application

UAE has launched a new service for families to get all their transactions through a single application, instead of separate ones, at the country's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The "Resident Family" project is being implemented as part of the "Zero Bureaucracy" initiative, which seeks to streamline services, the authority announced.

This means family members no longer have to file separate applications for each individual. Data entry, uploading documents, and payment all need to be done only once, eliminating the need to repeatedly apply for a service.