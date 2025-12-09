403
GBP/USD Forex Signal 09/12: Bullish Sentiment Ahead (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500.
Meanwhile, Polymarket traders are convinced that the BoE will cut interest rates in its meeting on December 18. This cut will happen even as the most recent data showed that the headline consumer inflation remained at 3.6%. It has moved above the 2% target this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has rebounded in the past few days. It has moved from a low of 1.3000 in November to the current 1.3300.The pair has moved above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Also, the Supertrend indicator has turned green, which is a highly bullish sign.The pair is between the lower two lines of the Andrew's pitchfork tool. There are also signs that the pair is slowly forming a bullish flag or pennant pattern. It is also nearing the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where it continues rising as bulls target the psychological point at 1.3500. A move below the 50-day moving average at 1.3250 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
