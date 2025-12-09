403
Crowdstrike Signal 09/12: Time To Sell After Earnings -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $508.32 (the intra-day low of its last bearish candlestick) and $520.30 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices trade in bearish chart patterns with rising bearish trading volumes. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 is bullish with a negative divergence and does not support the recent uptrend.
- The CRWD D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action between its ascending 38.2% and 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned bullish with a descending trendline, approaching a bearish crossover. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes following its earnings report. CRWD correction as the NASDAQ 100 recovered, a significant bearish trading signal.
- CRWD Entry Level: Between $508.32 and $520.30 CRWD Take Profit: Between $402.66 and $434.34 CRWD Stop Loss: Between $543.85 and $566.90 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.97
