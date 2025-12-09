403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Godaddy Signal 09/12: Will The Correction Continue? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $126.62 (yesterday's intra-day low) and $128.47 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- GoDaddy (GDDY) is a member of the S&P 500. This index trades in a bearish chart pattern with rising bearish trading volumes. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 is bullish with a negative divergence and does not support the recent uptrend.
- The GDDY D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned bearish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes since the recent intra-day low. GDDY corrected as the S&P 500 advanced, a significant bearish trading signal.
- GDDY Entry Level: Between $126.62 and $128.47 GDDY Take Profit: Between $99.90 and $107.62 GDDY Stop Loss: Between $135.71 and $139.92 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.94
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment