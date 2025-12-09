Nasdaq Analysis 09/12: Flirtatious High Ground (Chart)
Cautious sentiment might sound odd when the Nasdaq 100 continues to traverse within its higher realms, but for the past handful of weeks the index has provided consistently choppy results as folks battled the government shutdown cloud and the Federal Reserve trying to sound as conservative as possible. However, the Fed does seem to be in a position again that makes an interest rate cut tomorrow necessary.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNear-Term Betting and Risk TakingIt is most likely the Fed will cut its Federal Funds Rate by 25 basis points tomorrow. If the Fed doesn't cut interest rates it will create a lot of sudden selling on the Nasdaq 100 and other indices.
- Investors have certainly positioned for Wednesday's rate cut. Thus, the Fed's rate decision for tomorrow has already been factored into the stock markets. What has not been factored into the Nasdaq 100's value is the Fed's mid-term outlook. If the Fed suggests a couple of more interest rate cuts are possible over the next handful of months this could trigger more buying of the Nasdaq 100. Before tomorrow's Fed Statement, trading could be choppy. Support levels perceived technically may be the place that conservative speculators may consider buying the Nasdaq 100 while looking for some upside action. Risk taking tactics should be used carefully over the next 48 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment