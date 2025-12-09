Trustlinq Enables Crypto-To-Fiat Payments To Go Global

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Swiss-registered fintech firm TrustLinq has rolled out a crypto-to-fiat payment platform designed to let holders of digital currencies send real-world payments in over 70 local currencies - without requiring a bank account. Users can fund transfers from holdings of cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC and EURC; the platform then converts and routes the funds through traditional banking rails, so recipients receive standard fiat via bank transfer.

The push addresses a long-standing barrier in the adoption of cryptocurrencies: while there are more than 580 million crypto users globally, under 0.005 percent of businesses currently accept digital currencies directly. As a result, many holders have struggled to use their crypto for everyday needs - rent, supplier bills, international transfers, or payroll. TrustLinq aims to bridge that divide.

Unlike traditional crypto payment gateways that require merchants to accept crypto directly, TrustLinq enables users to pay any individual or business worldwide, using crypto funds while sending fiat to the recipient's bank account. Recipients do not need a digital wallet or to handle crypto; they receive funds just like a regular bank transfer.

For businesses - especially those operating across borders - the implications are significant. Vendors, employees, contractors, or suppliers can be paid in their local currency without the hassle of crypto-to-fiat conversion or the need for them to manage digital assets. In effect, TrustLinq offers companies a way to manage vendor payments, international payroll, and operational expenses via crypto without forcing counterparties into crypto adoption.

From a regulatory standpoint, TrustLinq operates under Swiss oversight, providing bank-grade compliance and secure automation. That regulatory clarity may matter more than ever as regulatory landscapes shift across regions for crypto payments.

Observers in the payments industry see TrustLinq's entry as part of a larger pattern: financial firms and fintech companies are increasingly building infrastructure to integrate digital assets with traditional finance. Crypto payment solutions are evolving beyond speculative trading or niche peer-to-peer transfers; they are morphing into tools that can plug directly into legacy banking systems and everyday commerce.

Still, hurdles remain. While TrustLinq enables individuals to pay in fiat using crypto, global compliance regimes differ widely. Some jurisdictions continue to impose restrictions on crypto-to-fiat transfers, stablecoin use, or crypto payments - a fragmentation that can hinder adoption. Furthermore, currency volatility may still pose a concern for users who bring in crypto at one exchange rate and transfer to fiats pegged to different currencies. Analysts caution that until broader regulatory clarity and merchant acceptance emerges, such payment platforms may remain niches rather than mainstream alternatives.

TrustLinq has announced that it plans to launch its own debit cards in the first quarter of 2026, which could further expand usability for holders wanting to pay with crypto-backed fiat in everyday contexts - physical stores, online purchases, subscription services.

