Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Mobilizes Drill Rig To Santa Fe Mine, Advances Resource Conversion, And Strengthens Path Toward 2026 Mine Planning
-
Lahontan has mobilized a track-mounted MDP-1500 RC drill to its flagship Santa Fe Mine in Nevada's Walker Lane
The company is conducting a 25-hole, 4,000-meter drill program focused on expanding and upgrading oxide gold and silver resources
These updates underscore Lahontan's long-term strategy of advancing Santa Fe from exploration into planning, scheduling, and permitting for the coming year
Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is accelerating its flagship Santa Fe Mine, located in Nevada, by organizing a reverse-circulation drill rig to conduct a strategic fall drill program aimed at upgrading and expanding the project's shallow oxide reserve. Lahontan, known for its position within the Walker Lane trend, is shifting its focus from broad resource definition to more technical groundwork that precedes mine planning and permitting, indicating progress in Santa Fe's efforts towards mineral exploitation (ibn/2cvRQ ).
Lahontan currently has a program of 25 drill holes summing up to 4,000 meters with a focus on the York and Slab zones. These areas contain near-surface oxidation mineralization where previous drilling has shown extensive silver-gold potential. The coming RC campaign is designed to transform resources from...
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF
