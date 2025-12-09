Cryptonewsbreaks Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM0) (WKN: A41AYF) (OTCQB: DOCKF) Proposes US$100 Million Secured Convertible Note Facility

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Republic Technologies Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Republic Technologies (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM0) (WKN: A41AYF) (OTCQB: DOCKF) proposed to enter a financing agreement with an institutional investor for a secured convertible note facility of up to US$100 million featuring an initial US$10 million tranche. If completed, the facility is expected to support the Company's blockchain-based attestation platform and validator infrastructure. The structure includes a 24-month term, 0% interest, a 10% original issue discount, ETH-backed collateral, and conversion into common shares at the CSE closing price prior to conversion, subject to CSE policies. The Company plans to allocate net proceeds toward acquiring ETH to bolster validator operations and for general working capital.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, we operate proprietary validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity for universal applications.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

