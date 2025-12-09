Investornewsbreaks Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) Expands Higher-Grade Footprint At Iska Iska With Final Phase-Two Drill Results

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Eloro Resources Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Eloro Resources (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) reported assay results from the final two drill holes of its second phase definition program at the Iska Iska Project in southern Bolivia, confirming expanded higher-grade zones within both the Tin and Silver-Polymetallic domains in the Santa Barbara starter pit area. The completed phase totaled 8,286.40 meters across sixteen holes, all of which intersected significant mineralization in areas previously modeled as waste. Management noted that the results demonstrate a larger endowment of higher-grade silver-tin-polymetallic mineralization that is expected to upgrade and expand the Mineral Resource Estimate for the planned PEA.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine-development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 technical report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the north-central mineral belt of Peru, some 50 kilometers south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine. For more information about the company, visit .

