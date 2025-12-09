Investornewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) JV Reports More Than $1B In ECA Interest For South West Arkansas Project Financing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Standard Lithium Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Standard Lithium (NYSE American: SLI) and Equinor, through their Smackover Lithium joint venture, reported receiving over $1 billion in expressions of interest from major Export Credit Agencies, including EXIM and Export Finance Norway, for senior secured project debt to support Phase 1 construction of the South West Arkansas Project. The JV is pursuing up to $1.1 billion in limited recourse project financing, combining ECA-backed lending and guarantees with an uncovered commercial bank tranche. Market sounding with global lenders delivered strong interest at indicative terms that exceeded the targeted debt amount and aligned with expectations on cost, tenor and structure. Management said the response underscores the Project's strategic importance and technological de-risking as the JV advances toward a Final Investment Decision, while noting that all expressions of interest remain subject to due diligence, approvals and definitive documentation.

To view the full press release, visit

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. Standard Lithium aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated DLE and purification process. The Company's flagship projects are in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor, Standard Lithium is advancing the SWA Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and actively advancing a promising lithium brine resource position in East Texas, including the highest known lithium brine grade project in North America, the Franklin Project.

Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the NYSE American under the symbol“SLI”. Visit the Company's website at for more information.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SLI are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN