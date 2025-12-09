Miningnewsbreaks Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FAIR) Featured In New Miningnewswire Podcast Episode From IBN

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Fairchild Gold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Fairchild Gold (TSX-V: FAIR), the focus of the latest MiningNewsWire Podcast released by IBN, is highlighted in an in-depth conversation with Executive Chairman Nikolas Perrault, CFA. Perrault discusses the company's accelerated expansion across Nevada, detailing recent acquisitions, exploration progress at the Nevada Titan project, and the development potential of the Golden Arrow asset, which he notes could become increasingly economic in a higher gold-price environment.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of copper and gold assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices. The company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

