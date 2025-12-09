Qatar 2026 General Budget's Total Estimated Expenditures Up 5% To QR220.8Bn

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari has announced that the total expected revenues for the State Public Budget for 2026 amount to QR199.0bn, representing a growth of 1.0% compared to the total revenues of the 2025 budget.

In a press release disseminated Tuesday, following His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issuing Law No 26 of 2025 approving the State General Budget for the fiscal year 2026, HE al-Kuwari pointed out that revenue estimates were based on an average oil price of $55 per barrel, in line with the conservative approach adopted by the State to ensure fiscal sustainability and enhance resilience against market fluctuations.

Regarding total expenditures, he said they are estimated at approximately QR220.8bn, an increase of 5.0% compared to the 2025 budget. He also noted that the expected deficit for 2026, amounting to QR21.8bn, will be covered through the use of local and external debt instruments in accordance with financing requirements and developments in debt markets. His Excellency al-Kuwari further indicated that a press conference will be held today to present the details of the State Public Budget and discuss its key directions and priorities.

