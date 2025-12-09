Shura Council Committee Reviews Parental Role In Child Upbringing

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Shura Council has continued its review of a general debate request examining the importance of parents' role in raising children, as part of ongoing legislative deliberations on social and educational issues.

The Social Affairs, Labour and Housing Committee met under the chairmanship of HE the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim to assess the topic, which had been formally referred to the committee by the council part of the session, the committee hosted HE Sheikha Dr Hessa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani - chair and founder of the Center for Wellbeing and an assistant professor in educational sciences at Qatar University - along with several academic experts from the university's College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education.

A number of educators, specialists and stakeholders in the field of child development also took part outlined key scientific and educational dimensions related to parental involvement, discussed current challenges, and presented recommendations on strengthening the family's role in supporting children and fostering their skills and behaviour.

The committee resolved to continue its study of the issue at a forthcoming meeting.