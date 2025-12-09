QBA Explores Investment Opportunities With Iraqi Minister Of Trade

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, Deputy Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA), hosted a luncheon in honor of H.E. Atheer Dawood Al-Ghurairi, Minister of Trade of the Republic of Iraq, who is visiting the country along with his accompanying delegation. The guests were received by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association, in the presence of several QBA members.

The meeting reviewed areas of cooperation between the two countries in the commercial, investment, and industrial fields, and discussed ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to addressing several topics of mutual interest.

The luncheon was attended by QBA members Khalid Al Mannai, Salah Al Jaidah, Nabil Abu Issa, Abdul Salam Issa Abu Issa, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, and Yousef Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, along with Sarah Abdallah, QBA General Manager.

The meeting, held at the majlis of Sheikh Dr. Khalid, focused on strengthening cooperation between the two brotherly countries, particularly in the commercial, economic, and investment sectors. Discussions also highlighted the role of the private sector in developing trade exchange and mutual and joint investments.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA Chairman, welcomed the Iraqi Minister, noting that the close relations between the two countries represent a distinguished model in the region. He emphasized that the increased exchange of visits between the two sides reflects a shared commitment to enhancing economic partnerships between Doha and Baghdad.

Private Sector Engagement

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, QBA Deputy Chairman, affirmed the strength of the brotherly relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Iraq, describing them as a model of constructive cooperation.

He noted that the leadership of both countries is keen to strengthen strategic ties across various sectors, especially economic ones, believing that such strategic partnerships contribute to achieving the visions of both nations through the effective engagement of the private sector, which serves as a cornerstone of successful economic development.

His Excellency added that the Republic of Iraq represents an important economic and commercial market for the State of Qatar.

This was clearly reflected during the recent visit of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, to Iraq, which underscored the commitment to strengthening cooperation in implementing strategic projects across vital sectors, including energy, manufacturing industries, food security, education, logistics services, real estate, and other areas of mutual economic benefit.

Strengthening Economic Relations

For his part, H.E. Atheer Dawood Al-Ghurairi, Minister of Trade of Iraq, expressed his appreciation to the Qatari Businessmen Association for hosting the ministry's delegation at the luncheon, highlighting the friendly relations between both sides. He invited QBA members to visit Baghdad to explore the potential investment opportunities across various sectors.

The Minister noted that his visit to Qatar included several meetings, like the Free Zones Authority and Hamad Port. He stressed Iraq's keenness to enhance economic integration with Qatar and referred to a study prepared by the Ministry of Trade on diversifying import sources from the GCC countries.

The study outlines practical measures to expand the base of trading partners, diversify logistics gateways, and reduce transport costs by leveraging the advanced services available at Qatari ports.

He also pointed out that Iraq and Qatar are discussing an agreement for the protection and promotion of investments between the two countries, which would strengthen the investment environment and open broader opportunities for joint ventures in the sectors of industry, services, trade, and infrastructure.

The meeting concluded by H.E. the Minister praising Qatari investments in Iraq, noting that the Iraqi side is keen to increase Qatari private sector investments in Iraqi cities, where numerous opportunities are available across various sectors.