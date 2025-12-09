APL Grand Launch Event Scheduled For December 20 In UAE

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the Grand Launch Event for the Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APLT20) will be held on December 20, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates.

During the event, the ACB and its partners will unveil the tournament's proposed window, venue, league structure, and other key elements for the second edition of the APLT20, the board said in a statement on Tuesday.

This milestone follows the awarding of APL investment partnership rights to the ITW–TG consortium during a contract-signing ceremony earlier this year. At the July 1, 2025 agreement signing, the ACB had stated that the tournament window and venue would be revealed by the end of August.

However, due to essential administrative procedures, bilateral coordination, and technical evaluations, the planned August announcement was postponed. All major details will now be formally unveiled at the December 20 launch event.

The ceremony will bring together senior leadership from ACB, ITW MEA, TG, and Skywalkers, as well as global cricket stakeholders, media, commercial partners, and invited dignitaries.

The ACB and its partners will reveal the tournament's proposed window, venue, league structure, brand identity, commercial roadmap, and other key components of the second edition.

Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman of the ACB, said:“The APL is a strategic pillar of ACB's long-term vision, and the December 20 launch event marks a major step toward turning that vision into reality. We appreciate the professionalism and dedication of our partners at ITW MEA, TG, and Skywalkers. The league will open new horizons for Afghan cricket, and we look forward to presenting its full framework at the launch.”

Naseeb Khan, CEO of the ACB, added:“The progress made since awarding the investment partnership rights has been highly encouraging. The APL will provide a world-class platform for Afghan players and a strong commercial ecosystem for the board. The upcoming launch event will outline the complete roadmap, and we are excited to introduce this next phase to the global cricketing community.”

The APL is the official franchise-based T20 league sanctioned by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. It marks a new era of development, professionalism, and global positioning for Afghan cricket.

