Afghanistan On Path To Stability, Development: Haqqani

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Interior Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani says Afghanistan is progressing towards stability and development in areas of security and trade.

He said this at a meeting with Kazakhstan's President's Special Envoy Yerkin Tukumov, Mufti Abdul Matin Qani, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), wrote on his X handle.

Haqqani appreciated Kazakhstan for its cooperation and praised the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

He highlighted Afghanistan's progress in security, trade and development, expressing hope for continued goodwill and regional collaboration from Astana.

For his part, Tukumov voiced support for bilateral trade, broad cooperation and the implementation of key economic projects, including railway construction.

He also assured continued collaboration in strengthening border security, combating narcotics and developing rail links via Turkmenistan.

