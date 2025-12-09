UN Pledges US$4.5 Million For Cyclone Ditwah Relief In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The United Nations has pledged US$4.5 million (LKR 1.38 billion) from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to aid Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which struck the island on 28 November. The funding will support immediate relief efforts as well as early recovery and reconstruction initiatives across the country.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, met with Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath yesterday to confirm the commitment. The funds are earmarked for life-saving assistance, including food security, shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene services, and health support for communities most severely affected by flooding and landslides.

“Cyclone Ditwah has disrupted the lives of thousands of families, and many are still struggling to meet basic daily needs,” said Franche.“This emergency funding comes at a critical time and will enable the UN to scale up response activities rapidly, working closely with the Government, civil society, and the humanitarian community to ensure aid reaches those most in need.”

A five-member team from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has arrived in Sri Lanka to conduct detailed assessments of the damage, providing guidance for prioritizing interventions. The UN emphasized that the impact of the cyclone is more widespread and severe than initially estimated, highlighting the need for sustained international support.

Minister Herath welcomed the UN's assistance, noting that the scale of reconstruction will require continuous international cooperation to restore housing, infrastructure, and critical sectors, including agriculture and the national economy. Franche added that he will coordinate with UN offices in New York and Geneva to secure additional support from global partners for Sri Lanka's recovery.

The CERF is a global emergency fund designed to provide rapid financial support for life-saving humanitarian activities during sudden-onset crises. The UN plans to expand its assistance further through a broader Humanitarian Priorities Plan to reach the hardest-hit communities across the country.