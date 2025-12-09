Vinyl Sustainability Council Recognizes Aurora Material Solutions With 2025 Design For Reuse Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Orleans, LA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) awarded Aurora Material Solutions the 2025 Design for Reuse Award for AuroraEcoplastTM, a product platform that facilitates recycling of rigid PVC compounds into new applications that were previously unable to support recycled content. The VSC's Design for Reuse Award recognizes vinyl products purposely designed for disassembly, recycling or reuse at the product's end of life.

AuroraEcoplastTM expands the use of recycled vinyl into new applications across building and construction, industrial and electrical markets - areas that previously couldn't support recycled content. Aurora achieved this through advanced processing techniques, such as isolating recycled streams for similar end-use applications to improve compatibility. They also fortify the recycled compound through hybridization with targeted additives, which restore required physical and thermal properties and ensure consistent field performance.

“We are proud to present Aurora with the 2025 Design for Reuse Award,” said Jay Thomas, executive director of the VSC.“Aurora's innovations will help reduce landfill waste and increase the circularity of the vinyl industry, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact that this innovation will have on additional growth in the recycling of vinyl products.”

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a council created to advance the vinyl industry's efforts in addressing sustainability. The VSC is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to create a sustainable development path for the industry. For more information, please visit #.

About Aurora Material Solutions

Our mission at Aurora Material Solutions is to be our customers' first choice in polymer compound solutions, enabling their success through innovation and consistently delivering high-quality products with exceptional customer service.

CONTACT: Gil Connolly Vinyl Institute 2027652286...