2025-12-09 10:08:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Steppe Gold Ltd.: Reported upgraded production guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025. Following the major fleet upgrades in 2025, ongoing maintenance work and recovery of downtime experienced in the third quarter, the Boroo Gold mine was able to accelerate processing of higher-grade ores. Accordingly, the Company expects overall fourth quarter production to exceed 23,000 oz, up from prior guidance of 15,000 oz. Steppe Gold Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $1.80.

Baystreet.ca

