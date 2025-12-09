403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Transalta Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - TransAlta Corporation: Has signed a long-term tolling agreement with Puget Sound Energy, Inc. (PSE) to convert its Centralia Unit 2 facility from coal to natural gas-fired generation. The Agreement provides a fixed-price capacity payment that provides PSE the exclusive right to the capacity, energy and ancillary service attributes of, as well as the dispatch rights to, the 700 MW facility. TransAlta Corporation shares T are trading up $1.38 at $20.94.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment