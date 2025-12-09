Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Transalta Corporation

Transalta Corporation


2025-12-09 10:08:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - TransAlta Corporation: Has signed a long-term tolling agreement with Puget Sound Energy, Inc. (PSE) to convert its Centralia Unit 2 facility from coal to natural gas-fired generation. The Agreement provides a fixed-price capacity payment that provides PSE the exclusive right to the capacity, energy and ancillary service attributes of, as well as the dispatch rights to, the 700 MW facility. TransAlta Corporation shares T are trading up $1.38 at $20.94.

MENAFN09122025000212011056ID1110458773



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search