We Have No Reason To Ease Pressure On Russia Estonian PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this during a session of the Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, according to ERR, Ukrinform reports.

According to Michal, Moscow has not changed any of its original goals: the Kremlin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine's territory and rewrite the European security architecture.

"We have no reason whatsoever to ease pressure on Russia. On the contrary – pedal to the floor and more courage," Michal stressed, noting that the war is won not only on the battlefield but also through financial resources.

He criticized the pace of political processes in the European Union, noting that the EU is moving far too slowly on the issue of enlargement. He emphasized that Ukraine is actively implementing reforms to speed up its accession process, and Moldova and several other countries have also confidently chosen the European path.

As Ukrinform reported, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced on December 4 that the EU continues to increase its pressure on Russia and that coordination of the 20th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will soon be completed.

Photo: Eero Vabamagi